Health is the main life value of a person. The concept of “health” includes not only the absence of diseases and defects, but also a state of complete physical and mental well-being. Altimed is a medical center in Kiev, created to maintain and restore the normal functioning of the body, because the richness and fullness of life depends on it.
A person is essentially a complex mechanism, a whole system built from many small details. It can be measured and changed, broken or improved. Standard – both paid and free – methods of treatment do not always cope with the task, and then alternative medicine comes to the rescue.
Altimed Medical Center uses only proprietary methods and certified equipment aimed at fast and accurate diagnosis and treatment using non-invasive effects on the body. A modern private clinic in Poznyaki will help you check your health status as soon as possible and engage in its fundamental restoration.
Timely diagnosis
Each of us knows how important health is in our lives. Unfortunately, medical statistics show the opposite. Only 1 person out of 10 seeks help from a doctor on time. At the same time, the path from a person’s visit to a regular clinic to the diagnosis and appointment of adequate treatment most often takes from 2 weeks or more.
In the medical center “Altimed” this time is reduced to 2 hours. Functional diagnostics (functional screening) in 30 minutes reveals a complete picture of internal changes, disruption of a particular organ or system.
Thanks to the unique modern equipment, many years of experience of our doctors, in a short time they will help you determine the pathology and its cause, and start treatment on time, without wasting precious time and health.
Center for Alternative Medicine: Benefits
- A wide range of unique medical equipment and a team of doctors with many years of experience will help you check up in a few hours and identify problems that would take months to find with conventional methods, and years to treat. Altimed has over 18 years of experience and over 30,000 satisfied customers.
- You can find a medical center in Kiev at the address: Poznyaki , st. Anna Akhmatova 13-D.
- You can make an appointment through the official website of the company or by phone
Modern methods used in our center
Emphasis is placed on the informational (wave) impact. The result is the regeneration of one's own tissues, dysfunction of pathogenic microorganisms, tuning to the natural frequency of each individual human organ.
All processes occurring in the body are synchronized with each other. Even one innocent symptom will inevitably lead to others. That is why, instead of taking one paid analysis at a regular clinic, it is better to undergo a full health check. When it comes to a comprehensive examination, an important factor is the time spent, because it is the most invaluable resource that a modern person has. The private medical center in Poznyaki Altimed will help you quickly check-up the whole body and prevent the occurrence of diseases even at the preclinical level.
Medical clinic in Kiev carries out a check in two stages: 1. Functional diagnostics or screening method – scanning and registration of wave processes with their automatic analysis. The result of the program is a diagram showing the state of various organs and systems. 2. Vegetative resonance test is a more in-depth method belonging to the group of electroacupuncture and bioresonance diagnostics. ART determines the presence of pathologies based on causal relationships. This method of carrying out complex diagnostics is the author’s development of the Altimed company and is successfully used not only in Ukraine, but also in the USA and Europe. It allows you to find out a complete picture of the state of health and choose an individual course of treatment for each.
Outdated methods of therapy based on chemical processes are far from always effective, and sometimes they can also harm the body. Alternative medicine clinic helps people who are tired of standard treatment. To restore the functioning of body systems, wave action is used here, as well as, in certain cases, vitamins and microelements.
Altimed’s medical services include:
- Microcurrent therapy – exposure to weak current pulses. Promotes tissue healing and skin tightening, relieves pain, eliminates puffiness, dark circles under the eyes and age spots.
- Electromagnetic therapy – exposure to weak flashes of electromagnetic radiation. Helps in the fight against addictions, normalizes sleep patterns, promotes recovery from injuries.
- Transcranial magnetic stimulation is a non-invasive stimulation of the cerebral cortex using short magnetic pulses. Improves emotional stability and concentration, strengthens the immune system, helps in the fight against stress.
- Bioresonance therapy is a way to restore normal physiological fluctuations in the body and suppress pathological ones due to electromagnetic frequencies.
- Mesotherapy is the introduction of personalized preparations into the middle layer of the skin. Improves blood circulation, has an analgesic and anti-inflammatory effect. Altimed uses only safe, patented, clinically tested methods. The effectiveness of each of them has been proven in practice around the world.
What's new in Altimed
Psychosimatics. Eyes
Noise in ears
Are you worried about recurring ringing in your ears? Is the noise getting worse and the condition worsening? Do your usual therapies fail? It is necessary to look for the causes of tinnitus at a deeper level, carrying out a comprehensive diagnosis of the body in combination with functional screening. You can go through all the procedures at MC Altimed. We offer our clients favorable conditions, with the possibility of purchasing innovative devices for treatment at home.
Helicobacter pylori
Do you have stomach pains, nausea, indigestion? Can’t overcome unpleasant symptoms in any way? Perhaps they are caused by the penetration of the bacterium Helicobacter pylori into the body. In MC Altimed, functional screening and in-depth diagnostics of the body are carried out, aimed at identifying disorders of the gastrointestinal tract. We are guided by modern methods of therapy, which guarantees the most effective and safe result. The symptoms of Helicobacter pylori are a really good reason to go to a medical center. Otherwise, the condition will gradually worsen, causing the development of ulcers and neoplasms in the stomach.
Staphylococcal infection
Staphylococcus aureus is a type of bacteria found on human skin, in the nose, armpits, groin, and other areas. While these microbes are not always harmful, they can cause disease under certain circumstances. S. aureus is a leading cause of skin and soft tissue infections such as abscesses, boils, boils, and cellulite (red, swollen, painful, warm skin).
S. aureus germs can also cause more serious infections such as pneumonia, bloodstream infections, endocarditis (infection of the inner lining of the heart chambers and heart valves), and infections of bones and joints. Specialists of the Altimed Medical Center will help you quickly cure Staphylococcus aureus.
Sinusitis
Sinusitis (swelling of the sinuses) can affect people of any age. It can be very painful and can make you feel stuffy.
The lining of the sinuses secretes mucus. This mucus is usually excreted through the nose and throat. But if your sinus lining becomes swollen due to an infection or allergy, it can cause a blockage and the mucus cannot drain.
Most people with sinusitis do not need to see a doctor. The condition is usually caused by a viral infection that goes away on its own.