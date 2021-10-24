Health is the main life value of a person. The concept of “health” includes not only the absence of diseases and defects, but also a state of complete physical and mental well-being. Altimed is a medical center in Kiev, created to maintain and restore the normal functioning of the body, because the richness and fullness of life depends on it.

A person is essentially a complex mechanism, a whole system built from many small details. It can be measured and changed, broken or improved. Standard – both paid and free – methods of treatment do not always cope with the task, and then alternative medicine comes to the rescue.

Altimed Medical Center uses only proprietary methods and certified equipment aimed at fast and accurate diagnosis and treatment using non-invasive effects on the body. A modern private clinic in Poznyaki will help you check your health status as soon as possible and engage in its fundamental restoration.